The Latest Transformation Meme Taking Over Twitter Will Make You LOL

The meme uses lyrics from the song 'Dekhte Dekhte' to show a massive transformation.

Sochta Hoon Ke, a popular Sufi track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was very recently reworked for the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Reprised as Dekhte Dekhte, this version of the song has been sung by Atif Aslam and features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the video. Released on August 25, a few lyrics from Dekhte Dekhte have now been turned a popular meme on Twitter.

"Sochta hu ke vo kitne masoom the, kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte" - roughly translated to "They used to be so innocent, but that changed right before my eyes" - is a line from the song that is now being used to denote transformation. Hundreds of memes using these lines, along with two pictures that show a massive transformation, have taken over Twitter, and we compiled the best ones for you.

Take a look:

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/YLtNp4DWiU - M. (@mairausmaan_) September 1, 2018

For everyone who hates math

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/izJTjpBk92 - (@tragic_messx) September 1, 2018

From notes

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/yxsIsnvcEa - BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) September 1, 2018

To gamers

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/R5KDRItULd - Anastrolls (@anastrolls) September 1, 2018

The man who doesn't age

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/rBa38lJixE - Tushar (@Sarcasm_and_YOU) September 1, 2018

Even Voldemort wasn't spared

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/SfQoKBI62B - Anas Ughratdar (@anasarcasm) September 1, 2018

When one meme meets another...

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/OU56FZ0RSr - Ankit (@Ankysikarwaar) September 1, 2018

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/Cu0YMRmR1k - (@mr__soul_taker) August 31, 2018

And lots more

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/9jfwBeJBnH - Sandeep Chauhan (@paddle_scoop) August 31, 2018

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/jme8hB6G3h - OFFLINE (@IABHI_HR) August 31, 2018

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/xilUlYaQo2 - Shivram SRK Krishna (@ShivramJEE) September 1, 2018

This is not the first time that desi Twitter has made makeovers all the rage. A similar meme went viral earlier this year in April, when the "If you don't love me..." format went massively viral and inspired hundreds of memes.

Which meme was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.