The Latest Transformation Meme Taking Over Twitter Will Make You LOL

Sochta Hoon Ke, a popular Sufi track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was very recently reworked for the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Reprised as Dekhte Dekhte, this version of the song has been sung by Atif Aslam and features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the video. Released on August 25, a few lyrics from Dekhte Dekhte have now been turned a popular meme on Twitter.
"Sochta hu ke vo kitne masoom the, kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte" - roughly translated to "They used to be so innocent, but that changed right before my eyes" - is a line from the song that is now being used to denote transformation. Hundreds of memes using these lines, along with two pictures that show a massive transformation, have taken over Twitter, and we compiled the best ones for you.
Take a look:
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- M. (@mairausmaan_) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/YLtNp4DWiU
For everyone who hates math
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- (@tragic_messx) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/izJTjpBk92
From notes
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/yxsIsnvcEa
To gamers
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- Anastrolls (@anastrolls) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/R5KDRItULd
The man who doesn't age
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- Tushar (@Sarcasm_and_YOU) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/rBa38lJixE
Even Voldemort wasn't spared
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- Anas Ughratdar (@anasarcasm) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/SfQoKBI62B
When one meme meets another...
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- Ankit (@Ankysikarwaar) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/OU56FZ0RSr
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- (@mr__soul_taker) August 31, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/Cu0YMRmR1k
And lots more
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- Sandeep Chauhan (@paddle_scoop) August 31, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/9jfwBeJBnH
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- OFFLINE (@IABHI_HR) August 31, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/jme8hB6G3h
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya- Shivram SRK Krishna (@ShivramJEE) September 1, 2018
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/xilUlYaQo2
This is not the first time that desi Twitter has made makeovers all the rage. A similar meme went viral earlier this year in April, when the "If you don't love me..." format went massively viral and inspired hundreds of memes.
Which meme was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.
trending news