The Latest Transformation Meme Taking Over Twitter Will Make You LOL

Lyrics from the song 'Dekhte Dekhte' are now a hilarious meme

Offbeat | | Updated: September 02, 2018 11:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Latest Transformation Meme Taking Over Twitter Will Make You LOL

The meme uses lyrics from the song 'Dekhte Dekhte' to show a massive transformation.

Sochta Hoon Ke, a popular Sufi track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was very recently reworked for the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Reprised as Dekhte Dekhte, this version of the song has been sung by Atif Aslam and features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the video. Released on August 25, a few lyrics from Dekhte Dekhte have now been turned a popular meme on Twitter.

"Sochta hu ke vo kitne masoom the, kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte" - roughly translated to "They used to be so innocent, but that changed right before my eyes" - is a line from the song that is now being used to denote transformation. Hundreds of memes using these lines, along with two pictures that show a massive transformation, have taken over Twitter, and we compiled the best ones for you.

Take a look:

For everyone who hates math

From notes

To gamers

The man who doesn't age

Even Voldemort wasn't spared

When one meme meets another...

And lots more

This is not the first time that desi Twitter has made makeovers all the rage. A similar meme went viral earlier this year in April, when the "If you don't love me..." format went massively viral and inspired hundreds of memes.

Which meme was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

transformation memedekhte dekhteindian meme

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsian Games 2018Medals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesIndia vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................