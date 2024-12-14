"Very Demure" To "Gen Z Boss And A Mini": 5 Memes That Dominated Google India Search In 2024

Everyone loves to share and watch entertaining posts online, most of which are relatable or hilarious. Now, as the year comes to a close, Google released the top memes of the year that dominated internet searches in India. From "very demure, very mindful" to "orange peel theory", the trends not only broke the internet but also provided a good laugh to internet users amid mundane life situations. So, here's the list of the top 5 memes that took centre stage in India in 2024.

Top memes searched by Indians this year:

"Orange Peel Theory" meme

Dads who have been peeling and cutting fruits for years seeing their daughters settle for bare minimum orange peel guys pic.twitter.com/CJZbjyHn4P — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 17, 2024

The 'orange peel theory' that took the internet by storm this year is like a litmus test to figure out if your partner is truly in love with you or not. The theory states that if your partner peels oranges for you without asking, he/she is truly in love with you.

The theory may sound like a silly test to try on your partner. But the idea behind it is that if your partner does small acts of service for you then you are in a healthy relationship.

"Very Demure, Very Mindful" meme

"Very Demure, Very Mindful" meme began on TikTok and swiftly took over other social media platforms. The trend was sparked by beauty influencer Jools Lebron, who identifies as a transgender woman. She shared a 40-second TikTok video, where she showcased a polished makeup look and described herself as "very demure, very mindful." For her, "demure" embodies being mindful, modest, and considerate of oneself and others, presenting oneself in a refined and thoughtful manner.

The trend also took on a life of its own, evolving into a versatile meme that users adapted to fit various humorous and ironic situations. It become a lighthearted way for users to poke fun at themselves and the culture of mindfulness, encouraging others to not take themselves too seriously.

"Hamster Meme"

Morning fren 🐹🙏🏻 from $hammy the viral sad hamster, start your day right and get some bags of the viral sad hamster 🫵🏻🚀 pic.twitter.com/YCD9SO8ESu — Shaima 𝕏 (@hammygirle) December 11, 2024

Another meme which made the list this year is the "hamster meme". This meme features a hamster with large sad-looking eyes. Social media users used this tiny hamster to react to something difficult or overwhelming that they felt unable to achieve. It essentially became a way for netizens to show that life is quite hard and we all feel like sad, small, defenceless hamsters sometimes.

"Blue Grinch Knee Surgery" meme

I am informed that the hot meme in the youth circles right now involves the Blinch (blue Grinch) proclaiming that he has knee surgery tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/v7M1yiu9ca — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) December 2, 2024

The "Blue Grinch knee surgery" meme offered a hilarious take on unexpected situations. It is a typical Gen Z meme, where the joke isn't so much about the joke itself, but being in on the joke.

In this meme, an image of the blue-tinted, smiling Grinch is captioned with something unexpected and random, like him gleefully anticipating knee surgery.

"Gen Z Boss And A Mini" meme

HR: “Why did you skip the last 3 of 4 team belonging circle bonding session events we invited you to?”



The events:pic.twitter.com/3C4xnHyPK4 — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) July 13, 2024

A video clip showing a group of young women dancing and chanting in the office took the internet by storm this year. The original "Gen Z boss and a mini" video, posted by a beauty company (TBH Skincare) on Instagram and TikTok, depicts a group of young women chanting in a circle, taking turns to describe their characteristics. The chant of the video was inspired by the "boots and a slicked back bun" meme that went viral on TikTok.

There isn't too much to the meme. It just brings together playful energy with a dash of office humour.