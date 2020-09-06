The 7 Most-Watched Videos On YouTube Of All Time

A look at the seven most-watched videos on YouTube.

From funny videos to tutorials to catchy songs - YouTube has it all. This Google-owned online video-sharing platform is a resource that has come to the rescue of people innumerable times. Can't figure out a home repair job? Check out a DIY video on YouTube. Can't solve a math problem? There's a YouTube video to help you out. Bored in the house and in the house bored? You can stream everything from songs to webseries on YouTube.

But have you ever wondered what videos are the most-watched on YouTube? When it comes to the number of views, these seven videos take the top spots:

7. Johny Johny Yes Papa

At the seventh spot on the list of most-viewed YouTube videos is a popular nursery rhyme. LooLoo Kids' version of 'Johny Johny Yes Papa' was shared in 2016. With over 3.79 billion views, this animated version of the rhyme is clearly a big hit will little ones.

6. Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk ft. Bruno Mars

Find yourself in a funk? Nothing like this catchy song to perk you up. 'Uptown Funk' is a song by British record producer Mark Ronson, featuring American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars. Since being released in 2014, it has garnered 3.93 billion views on YouTube.

5. Masha and The Bear - Recipe for disaster

Child-friendly content seems to do well on YouTube - and the appearance of this Russian TV series episode is proof. While this video has garnered over 4.32 billion views on YouTube, it also has a surprising 3.9 billion 'dislikes'.

4. Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth

At the fourth spot on this list is Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's hit song 'See You Again'. The 'See You Again' music video was the most viewed video on YouTube from July 10 to August 4, 2017. It currently has a whopping 4.71 billion views to its name.

3. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

The Internet is in love with the 'Shape Of You'. Ed Sheeran's music video has been viewed over 4.96 billion times on YouTube since being released in 2017. The song became a viral hit at the time, peaking at number-one on the singles charts of 34 countries.

2. Baby Shark Dance

With 6.44 billion views on YouTube, 'Baby Shark' is the second-most viewed video on the platform. This song about a family of sharks became a viral hit on social media after it was popularized in a video by South Korean company Pinkfong.

1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

Topping this list is the song that became a sensation - 'Despacito'. 'Despacito' is a song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. The music video for this superhit track has registered a whopping 6.95 billion views on YouTube since its release in January 2017.