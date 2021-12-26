The 7 Funniest Live TV Bloopers Of 2021

Jennifer McDermed's graphics glitch went massively viral.

In life, not everything goes according to plan. The same also holds true for live television. This year, we saw some hilarious blunders occur on live television. From attention-seeking dogs to playful toddlers, TV anchors had to contend with quite a few interruptions while trying to do their job. As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021, here is a look at some of the funniest live television blunders that occurred this year. Take a look:

Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, was on-air when his puppy interrupted him. Storm the goldendoodle can be seen wandering onto the green screen set in a hilarious video which went viral back in August.

My new favourite WFH problem. I don't know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

Storm was not the only mischief-making dog we saw this year. Russian journalist Nadezhda Serezhkina was announcing the arrival of spring in Moscow when a dog interrupted her weather report and ran away with her handheld microphone.

BBC journalist Carol Kirkwood, meanwhile, was pulled over by her guide dog during a live telecast. Ms Kirkwood was holding the dog's leash when it decided to run off. Unable to maintain her balance, the journalist was filmed falling face-first in front of the camera.

Jennifer McDermed, a meteorologist at FOX 9, went massively viral in May this year. A graphics glitch caused Ms McDermed to multiply onscreen, giving the world a video which left millions in stitches. Watch it below:

Also in May: CNN reporter Manu Raju had an "unwelcome visitor" crawl into his live shot. In the widely-shared clip, the journalist is initially oblivious to the fact that the cicada was crawling up his suit. He only felt the insect once it reached his neck.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

A New Zealand cabinet minister gave us one of the most popular videos of the year. Carmel Sepuloni, New Zealand's minister for social development, was doing a live Zoom interview with Radio Samoa when she was interrupted by her son excitedly waving a carrot.

That moment when you're doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. ????????????‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I'm laughing about it now but wasn't at the time! ???? pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

What's in a name? Ask the anchor who announced the death of playwright William Shakespeare, confusing him with a man of the same name. Noelia Novillo, a newsreader on Canal 26 mourned the death of "one of the most important writers in the English language" and failed to realise her blunder on live television.

Which video made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.