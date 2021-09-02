Watch: Son Interrupts Minister's TV Interview Because...

Carmel Sepuloni's Zoom interview was interrupted by her carrot-waving son.

A New Zealand cabinet minister has become the latest in a long line to experience the pitfalls of working from home since the pandemic began. Carmel Sepuloni, New Zealand's minister for social development, was doing a live Zoom interview with Radio Samoa when she was interrupted by her son excitedly waving a carrot. It turned out that he had found the carrot among the groceries and rushed out to show it to his mother. Ms Sepuloni described it as a "deformed carrot shaped like a male body part."

Ms Sepuloni, a Labour Party MP, was discussing COVID-19 restrictions with Tavai Meni on Radio Samoa's Breakfast Show when this happened. In a video which has gone viral online, the TV host could be heard laughing as the minister tried to remove the carrot from the shot.

"That moment when you're doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part," Carmel Sepuloni wrote while sharing the video. "Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I'm laughing about it now but wasn't at the time!"

That moment when you're doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. ????????????‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I'm laughing about it now but wasn't at the time! ???? pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

The video has been viewed more than 1.2 lakh times on Twitter, collecting nearly 5,000 'likes'.

Children, what a delight they can be. ???? — Sarah Russell (@kiwialliance) August 30, 2021

So funny, that's the highlight of my day, thankyou to you and your son for a good belly laugh. — Lee Rowe (@LeeRowe) August 30, 2021

Hilarious. Joys of working from home. — Pravin Maharaj (@pravinMaharaj75) August 30, 2021

This is not the only work from home blunder that has amused Twitter users of late. Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, was recording a segment from home when his dog wandered into the frame, giving the Internet a hilarious video in the process.