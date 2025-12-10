The $2 Hack Used By Chinese Workers To Outsmart Facial Recognition And Skip Work

A group of employees at a neighbourhood committee office in Wenzhou, located in China's Zhejiang province, has sparked widespread online criticism after being caught using printed face masks to bypass a facial recognition attendance system, according to South China Morning Post.

According to a report by Wenzhou City Daily, a resident surnamed Li informed authorities that several staff members had printed high-quality images of their colleagues' faces, turned them into masks, and used them to check in on behalf of others. The practice allowed one person to clock multiple employees as "present" even when they were not at work.

Surveillance footage installed above the attendance machine reportedly captured the misconduct. However, it remains unclear how many staff members were involved or how the whistleblower obtained the video evidence.

Neighbourhood committees-also known as residents' committees-form the lowest tier of grassroots urban administration in China. Although the staff are not classified as government civil servants, they receive a small official allowance, as per the SCMP.

The incident quickly triggered public outrage online. Many internet users called the act a form of corruption and demanded strict punishment, noting that many people work long hours while others misuse their positions. Some criticised the behaviour as unfair, especially in comparison to China's demanding "996" work culture - working 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week.

Others argued that neighbourhood committee members should not be required to clock in using an office-based system, since their duties often involve travelling to communities and visiting residents.

Li reported the incident to higher authorities in October, and the government has reportedly promised to respond by December 31.

The controversy also reignited questions about the reliability of facial recognition machines. A 2022 Legal Daily report found that low-resolution devices can be tricked with cheap printed masks costing as little as 10 to 40 yuan (US$1.40-$5.60). Social media users claimed this loophole continues to exist in some older systems.