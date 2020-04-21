Thane Police Performs 'Aarti' To Shame Lockdown Violators. Watch

Coronavirus Lockdown: Thane cops perform aarti for lockdown violators.

Thane police have found a unique way to shame people flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules. On Tuesday, policemen were seen performing ''aarti'' of people who were out on the streets for a morning walk.

In a video of the ''aarti'' by Thane police, a few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A woman police officer, wearing a protective face mask, was seen performing ''aarti'' of the lockdown violators.

Another police officer at the site was seen explaining the consequences of moving outdoors during the pandemic.

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

The video has been viewed over 82,000 times on Twitter. It has also collected over 4,000 'likes', with several Twitter users commenting in support of the unique step by Thane police.

The Centre had last week decided to extend lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. During the lockdown, citizens have been asked to avoid stepping out of their houses unless it is for essentials.