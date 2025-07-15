Tesla Faces Rough Ride Online As Indians React To Pricing, Road Conditions

Tesla has arrived in India, with its first showroom in Mumbai and plans underway for a second outlet in Delhi.

The Mumbai showroom, located at Maker Maxity in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), features the Model Y in Long-Range RWD and AWD variants, with deliveries expected to begin in August.

The EVs are being imported as completely built units (CBUs), with prices ranging from Rs 59.9 lakh to Rs 67.9 lakh, driven by India's high import duties (up to 70 per cent). For now, there are no local manufacturing plans, but Tesla has posted 13 new job listings across India and is mapping out supercharger networks in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Despite the premium launch, Tesla's India debut triggered a wave of critical reactions online, pointing out price sensitivity, road conditions, and the impracticality of self-driving in India's unpredictable traffic.

A user on X wrote, "Rs 60 lakh and a 500 km range. Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai, etc - these brands are better suited for us... and please don't cry about self-driving features. This is India, you're not safe even when you're driving manually. You think you can trust self-driving?"

60 Lacs and 500km Range ????



Mahindra, Tata, Hiyundai etc… yahi brand thik hai apne lie… and dont cry on self driving features



This is India, manually control karne pe tum safe nahi ho???? self pe bharosa kroge ?#teslaindia Tesla Model Y#TeslaModelY pic.twitter.com/WuHNSFIO7B — Tech Swami (Aman Nayyar) (@techswami_yt) July 15, 2025

Another shared a video of a car gliding through a waterlogged road with the caption, "Tesla is ready for Indian monsoon."

Tesla is ready for Indian monsoon pic.twitter.com/AndCAFESNC — Torque India (@TorqueIndia) July 11, 2025

In one post, a clip of a man rapping in English while playing the dhol was captioned, "Tesla cars on Indian roads be like..."

Tesla cars on indian roads be like: pic.twitter.com/n9lt6nHfgU — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) July 15, 2025

Another user said, "Tesla just launched in India. It's priced nearly 2x compared to other countries."

Tesla just launched in India.



It's priced nearly 2x compared to other countries. pic.twitter.com/XG5DsN2OWT — amrit (@amritwt) July 15, 2025

A meme read: "After one month with Tesla in India:

Reporter: How are you feeling here?

Tesla: *curses*"

After one month with Tesla in India:



Reporter: How are you feeling here?



Tesla: pic.twitter.com/o1Pf67Kds4 — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) July 15, 2025

A meme showed two people driving a destroyed car, with the caption, "Coming back after riding Tesla on self-driving mode in India."

*Tesla launched in India*



Coming back after riding Tesla on self-driving mode in India pic.twitter.com/oO3KMA3E46 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2025

Someone said, "I wonder who these people (clueless) who really thought Tesla cars in India are going to be around 20-25 lakh. Absolute jokers."

I wonder who are these people (clueless) who really thought Tesla cars in India are going to be around 20-25 lakh. Absolute jokers! — ︎︎︎ ︎ (@Shimographer) July 15, 2025

This premium positioning places Tesla in direct competition with luxury EV offerings from BMW and Mercedes, far above the more affordable electric options from Indian automakers like Tata and Mahindra.