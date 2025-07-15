After Mumbai Launch, Tesla To Open Flagship Showroom In Delhi's Aerocity: Key Details Inside

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai. Its next stop is Delhi's Aerocity.

While Mumbai saw the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Tesla had already set the wheels in motion for its second Indian showroom in the national capital. According to industry sources, the company has finalised a 4,000-square-foot lease in Aerocity, a luxury commercial district near Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The property is part of the Worldmark complex, owned by Brookfield Asset Management.

The deal, reportedly sealed at a rental value of Rs 25 lakh per month, places Tesla in one of Delhi's most premium business hubs. Aerocity is known for its proximity to global hotel chains, Fortune 500 offices, and high-end retail.

The Delhi showroom is expected to open later this month, according to real estate insiders.

"These deals are for showrooms, not service centres," one source told Reuters, clarifying that Tesla's India rollout will initially focus on brand-building and demand assessment rather than full operational scale.

The company is also in the process of mapping out supercharger locations in metro regions to support early adopters. In the Delhi NCR, sites have been scouted in Aerocity, Saket, Noida, and Gurugram, while in the Mumbai region, chargers are planned near the BKC showroom, as well as in Thane and Navi Mumbai. Plans for Bengaluru supercharger infrastructure are also underway.

The Mumbai showroom, located in the upscale Maker Maxity complex at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), was launched on July 15. Visitors to the "Experience Centre" will be able to explore Tesla's Model Y, which will be offered in Long-Range RWD and AWD variants. Test drives, customer demos, and VIP previews begin immediately, with deliveries expected to start by late August.

The company has also posted 13 job openings in India across customer experience, store operations, and business development.

Tesla's road to India has been bumpy. Initial plans to enter India in 2021 were shelved in 2022 amid disputes over the country's steep import duties, which can go up to 100 per cent on fully built electric vehicles. The current import tariff sits at around 70 per cent.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit, where discussions reportedly covered topics ranging from mobility to technology and potential manufacturing. For now, though, the company is adopting a retail-first approach, testing market response while monitoring policy shifts.