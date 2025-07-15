Planning To Buy A Tesla In India? Check Model Y Prices Here

Elon Musk's Tesla has made its India debut with the launch of the Model Y SUV and the upcoming Model 3 sedan. Five Model Y units, imported as CBUs (completely built-up units) from Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory, have arrived in Mumbai.

Tesla showroom, Mumbai. Looking very fly. Can't wait to buy a few cars ASAP. pic.twitter.com/v2Pebmmfmo — Ankit Jxa (@kingofknowwhere) July 11, 2025

Tesla Model Y Prices In India

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD):

Ex-showroom price: Rs 59,89,000

On-road price: Rs 61,07,190

Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive:

Ex-showroom price: Rs 67,89,000

On-road price: Rs 69,14,690

Full Self-Driving Capability:

Optional add-on: Rs 6,00,000

(Self-drive functionality may be restricted or disabled in India due to legal limitations. It might also not be available in the Model Y.)

For comparison, the Model Y starts at $44,990 (Rs 38.69 lakh) in the US, 263,500 Yuan (Rs 31.59 lakh) in China, and 45,970 (Rs 46.21 lakh) Euros in Germany. The significant price jump in India is primarily due to high import duties (up to 70%), along with logistics and taxes, which push the on-road cost above Rs 60 lakh.

Tesla is also expected to launch the Model 3, which may benefit from lower import duties under India's updated EV policy, potentially bringing it closer to the Rs 30-40 lakh range.

Tesla Model Y Specifications

The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant offers an EPA-estimated range of 574 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. The Model Y Long Range RWD, while offering a similar range, benefits from enhanced battery performance and delivers a slightly quicker 0-100 kmph time (unofficial). Both variants share key performance highlights, including a top speed of 200 kmph, power output of 378 kW, and peak torque of 493 Nm.

Tesla Y: Technology And Features

Both variants come loaded with:

15.4-inch central touchscreen

8-inch rear touchscreen

15-speaker premium sound system

Ventilated electric front seats

OTT streaming and mobile app connectivity

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Over-the-air updates

Tesla's first Indian showroom, in a gated Mumbai office complex, was guarded closely on Tuesday as the Model Y was partially visible behind black and grey covers. The brand enters a market where EVs account for only 4% of car sales, with plans to reach 30% by 2030.

In India, Tesla will compete with BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and newcomers like VinFast in the premium EV segment, while Tata Motors and Mahindra continue to dominate the mass-market EV space.