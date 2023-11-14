Tesla Cracks Down On Cybertruck Resales With $50,000 Penalty In US

Tesla's Cybertruck displayed at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, US.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the release of Tesla's Cybertruck on November 30th, potential buyers with the intention of reselling should exercise caution. Tesla has introduced a substantial penalty for customers attempting to resell their newly purchased Cybertruck within the initial year of ownership, as outlined in a newly added section of the vehicle's order agreement.

"You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the vehicle within the first year following your vehicle's delivery date," the company wrote in the legally binding document.

According to Gizmodo, the clause states that resellers of the Cybertruck, Tesla's long-awaited electric pickup truck slated to begin delivery on November 30th, could be barred entirely from purchasing Tesla vehicles ever again. Tesla also threatens legal action against resellers, seeking injunctive relief of at least $50,000. Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker asks anyone who wants to dump their Cybertruck to sell it back to Tesla or receive written consent from the company before selling it to a third party.

Tesla will be making three models of the Cybertruck, a vehicle that can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds. The basic model will cost $39,900 (roughly Rs. 32,03,700) and offer a 250-mile range between charges; the top-line truck will have twice that range and sell for $69,900 (roughly Rs. 57,41,900).