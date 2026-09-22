Teen Seeks Donations For Sister's Eye Surgery, Internet Raises Rs 1.58 Lakh In A Day

A 16-year-old boy's emotional appeal for help with his younger sister's eye surgery has received an overwhelming response online, with strangers donating more than Rs 1.5 lakh within 24 hours. Jay Singh Rathore took to social media to share his family's difficult situation and seek financial help for his 12-year-old sister, who he said was at risk of losing her eyesight. He appealed to people to contribute whatever they could, even Rs 10 or Rs 20, towards her treatment.

According to Rathore, his sister's vision began deteriorating a few months ago. The family took her to Dr. Shroff's Eye Hospital in Delhi, where doctors diagnosed her with glaucoma and vitreous hemorrhage, an internal eye bleed that was affecting her vision. The teenager said the family had already spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh on her treatment but needed another Rs 1.2 lakh for the next surgery.

"Between our savings and help from relatives, we have managed to arrange ₹50,000. We are still short by around ₹73,000," he said.

Rathore also shared that their mother had died during the COVID-19 pandemic and that he and his sister now live with their father and grandmother. His father is the family's sole earning member and works in the fields, leaving them with limited savings. "I'm feeling so ashamed asking this, feels like begging, but I'm ready to face everything for her . she's everything I got. I'll be having job just after my 12th," he added.

In his appeal, Rathore said he was not asking anyone for a large contribution. He urged people to donate whatever they could or simply share the post so it could reach someone willing to help. "Even ₹10 or ₹20 from people who are comfortable helping would mean a lot to us. If you cannot contribute, simply sharing the post may help us reach someone who can," he added.

The appeal quickly gained traction. Within just 24 hours, Rathore said he had received Rs 1,58,282 in donations from people online.

In a subsequent update on X, he shared a screenshot of the amount raised and thanked everyone who had supported his family. He said the family had now collected more than they needed and asked people to stop sending money. Rathore also removed the posts containing his payment details to prevent further donations.

"Brothers, I've deleted all the posts containing my payment information, so please don't send any more money. I've received more than I needed, and I'm genuinely overwhelmed by your kindness. Thank you, every single person who helped, shared, donated, or even sent a kind message," the post read.

"I'm never gonna forget this day in my life. I'm just on terrace, alone . my family might be sleeping. it's so overwhelming for me . Thank you to all brothers, and sisters. I'm grateful, and I'll always be till my last breath," he added in another update, thanking everyine for their contribution.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Glad the community came through so quickly. Safe travels and all the best for the appointment." Another commented, "I hope our little sister will have a successful treatment. We are praying for her."