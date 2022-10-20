US Author Donates Rs 87 Lakh To Three Airport Food Court Workers

Mr. Whittaker rewarded the food court employees with a total of $110,000.

It's well said that kindness and humanity are still present among a few people. Proving this right, a writer and speaker offered a huge sum of money to three of the workers at Atlanta airport in the United States.

A video has gone viral on Instagram showing the writer, Carlos Whittaker, on a video call with three of the workers, one by one, and telling them that he is going to provide them with $4000, or about 3.3 lakhs each. But later, they were surprised to get $35,000 each. The workers, named Phyllis, Brandon, and Josh, were provided with assistance with the money Mr Whittaker received in online donations from Instagram users.

The video was posted by Mr Whittaker himself on Instagram on October 8. "When I left the airport, we had raised enough to give each of them $4,000. I just let them know that it's not $35,000 each. Insta Familia. You changed three lives," he wrote while sharing the post.

Mr. Whittaker rewarded the food court employees with a total of $110,000 while recording their reactions on Instagram.

All three workers were shocked when they heard the announcement from Mr Whittaker. When Phyllis received the news, she saw that she was enthralled. In the viral video, Mr Whittaker can be heard saying, "The smile on your face and the way you serve is mind-blowing." And Josh says, "That will help us so much. I can get my parents a house. I will be able to take care of my family and the people I care about."

The post has garnered about 1.9 lakh views and more than 12,000 likes after being shared on Instagram. Several users posted heartfelt remarks in the post's comment area.

One user wrote in praise of the writer: "Love you this. Kindness. Love. Just, you're the best."

Another said, "Speaking to and encouraging everyone with a name tag on!"

Another surprised user commented, "This is amazing! My heart is bursting for them. "



