Teen Calls Police For Help After Getting Locked Inside Car He Was Trying To Steal

Trondelag Police received a call from a 17-year-old thief stuck inside a car.

A teen in Norway was forced to call the police for help after getting locked inside a car he was trying to steal. Luckily for him, cops were able to rescue him from the car and deliver him straight to the police station.

The hilariously bizarre incident took place in Trondelag, Norway, on Monday. Trondelag Police tweeted the 17-year-old called police just before 8 am on Monday morning, asking for help after getting locked inside a car he was trying to steal from a dealership.

"He called from a car he had broken into. He couldn't get out of the door. Since he knew us before, he thought it was okay to call us for help," the police tweeted in Norwegian.

"He knows us quite well and clearly thought it would be OK to call us for help. A bit like calling a friend, really," Ebbe Kimo of the Trondelag Police told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

"I think he was relieved when we arrived. He was obviously stressed when he called us, so the stress disappeared when he got out of the car," Mr Kimo said.

The teenager was questioned and released to his family.