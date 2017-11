Teddy Bear Flown Over 300 Kms To Be Reunited With Little Girl

Teddy was left at @EDI_Airport by accident on Mon



Following a FB plea by mum Donna, one of our cabin crew Kirsty Walter came to the rescue! He was shown some TLC (teddy loving care) on a flight to @KOIAirport last night & Summer was delighted to be reunited with Teddy! pic.twitter.com/UMcRAuk7P4 - Loganair (@FlyLoganair) November 23, 2017

A teddy bear that got left behind on a flight from Edinburgh to Orkney, Scotland, was soon flown over 300 km to be reunited with his owner. Last Monday, Teddy, as the stuffed bear is known, got left behind at the airport as his owner boarded the flight. Four-year-old Summer and her mother, Donna, only realised that Teddy was not with them when they had boarded the flight."As soon as I landed, I was frantically calling everywhere trying to get through to anyone," says Donna, according to ABC News. "But I wasn't getting anywhere with the airport."That's when she decided to put up a plea on Facebook - that caught the eye of Logan Air cabin crew member Kirsty Walter, who offered to help.Not only was Teddy flown back to Summer, he also had a few adventures of his own along the way.Teddy was given his own seat in the plane and a caramel wafer. He also took selfies with pilots and the crew before he was reunited with Summer.Teddy is now safely back home.Click for more trending news