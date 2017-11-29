Teddy Bear Flown Over 300 Kms To Be Reunited With Little Girl

"As soon as I landed, I was frantically calling everywhere trying to get through to anyone," says Donna, according to ABC News. "But I wasn't getting anywhere with the airport."
That's when she decided to put up a plea on Facebook - that caught the eye of Logan Air cabin crew member Kirsty Walter, who offered to help.
Not only was Teddy flown back to Summer, he also had a few adventures of his own along the way.
Teddy was given his own seat in the plane and a caramel wafer. He also took selfies with pilots and the crew before he was reunited with Summer.
Teddy was left at @EDI_Airport by accident on Mon- Loganair (@FlyLoganair) November 23, 2017
Following a FB plea by mum Donna, one of our cabin crew Kirsty Walter came to the rescue! He was shown some TLC (teddy loving care) on a flight to @KOIAirport last night & Summer was delighted to be reunited with Teddy! pic.twitter.com/UMcRAuk7P4
Teddy is now safely back home.
