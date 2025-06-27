Shuna Island, which is located just off the west coast of Scotland goes for sale for the first time in 80 years. This is according to listings from estate agents Knight Frank and Sotheby's International Realty. What's more, it is being sold for a sum of 5.5 million poundswhich amounts to 7.5 million US dollars.

Photo Credit: knightfrank.com

Tom Stewart-Moore, partner Knight Frank Edinburgh office, told CNN that a number of Scottish islands are sold every year, but Shuna stands out because of its 1,100 acres size.

Tom told CNN on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, "This certainly stands above the rest." And added, "It feels like something of scale." While Scotland has many small private islands that could become the perfect hideaways for the ultra-rich, they are very hard to reach. This is not the case for Shuna Island, which according to Tom who has highlighted the island's relative accessibility; it is only a 30-minute helicopter flight from Glasgow Airport.

Photo Credit: knightfrank.com

Tom told CNN, "It is very accessible, that is actually very key," which throws light on its geographic proximity. The island currently houses eight residential properties seven of which are used as holiday homes, along with the ruins of a castle which was built in the early 20th century by its former owner George Buckley, who is a soldier and adventurer from New Zealand.

Photo Credit: knightfrank.com

Tom Stewart-Moore asserts that the island is "in an unbelievable position," and "the views really are breathtaking." He added that the ruins could be redeveloped by the new owners into an all new principal residence, depending on the planninh permission.

Photo Credit: knightfrank.com

The Shuna Island is home to a mix of native woodland, rough grazing and parkland, as well as boasts of both rocky shorelines and sandy beaches.

It is also houses various hills that offer "amazing aspects looking in all directions."

Tom Stewart-Moore also identified two main groups of potential buyers: those who view the island as a trophy asser where they cab spend time in privacy, and those who would want to develop its potential for holiday lets, sporting retreats or for ecotourism.

He further added, "The opportunities are relatively wide on this one."

Shuna Island has been on the market for slae for less than two weeks and has drawn significant interest from optential buyers around the world, according to Tom.

