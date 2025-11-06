Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In Just 60 Days. Internet Reacts

Quick delivery apps such as Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto have become a lifeline for those last-minute grocery needs. But this tech founder has taken instant convenience to a whole new level.

An entrepreneur recently went viral after revealing that he spent over Rs 4 lakh on Blinkit in just 60 days. Manu Arora, the founder of a web development firm Aceternity UI, took to his social media platform X and shared a screenshot of his spending on Blinkit in the last two months.

The screenshot showed that he had spent around 4.64 lakh on Blinkit in just two months. On breaking down the expenses, he spent around Rs 3.17 lakh in September and around Rs 1.47 lakh in October. He captioned the post, "Man, I hate Blinkit."

Man I hate Blinkit pic.twitter.com/DDWdcy5Srr — Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) November 4, 2025

The post quickly garnered the attention of social media users, many of whom were shocked to see how someone could spend so much on Blinkit. One person asked where his "Rs 3 lakh worth of groceries" went, to which he replied, "Chips."

Chips — Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) November 4, 2025

When one user asked what exactly he had ordered, he said, "I'm an a**hole for spending this much mindlessly," and in another comment, he added, "I have no clue. I think I'm an addict."

Im an asshole for spending this much mindlessly — Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) November 4, 2025

In the comment section, one user called him an "impulsive buyer," to which he replied, "Yes, have to fix it ASAP."

Amid the viral discussion about the tech founder's Blinkit spree, one person shared a screenshot of their own jaw-dropping spending habits in the comment section.

Posting a screenshot, he revealed that he has been spending an average of Rs 3 lakh every month since March, with October alone seeing a whopping Rs 6 lakh in expenses.

I am sorry BABU???? pic.twitter.com/oNW0rYJm62 — Anupama Jha (@Anupama__Jha) November 4, 2025

Earlier in 2024, a report by Datum Intelligence showed that 75 percent of online grocery shoppers have significantly increased unplanned purchases in the last six months, with average order values exceeding Rs 400.

The report highlights that 46 percent of consumers have cut back on spending at Kirana shops as they shift to quick commerce platforms for their grocery needs.