"Taking Matters Into My Own Hands": Woman Turns To Dating App To Find Job

Job hunting can be a stressful and frustrating process. Most working professionals looking for new jobs spend hours perfecting their resumes and job applications. They also go through multiple rounds of interviews, sometimes spread across days or weeks. However, this too doesn't guarantee a job. The whole process can be frustrating for the applicant and getting ghosted by the Human Resources (HR) team can further add to this frustration. Amid all this, one woman fed up with the traditional job search process, took an unusual approach - turning to the dating app Hinge to find work.

Taking to X, the woman, a musician by profession, shared a bunch of screenshots of her replies to men who liked her profile picture on the online dating app. In the exchanges, she bypassed greetings and humorously asked them if they were hiring for any jobs.

"I'm done with indeed applications. I'm taking matters into my own hands," the woman, who goes by Claude, wrote while sharing the screenshots.

im done with indeed applications im taking matters into my own hands pic.twitter.com/Mrev3vzeCw — coca (@clawdez) February 17, 2025

The screenshots showed Claude either asking for a job directly, without any greetings, or laughing at the compliments before suggesting they tell her about any hiring they were in charge of.

"Love investment banking. One of my favourite hobbies. Can you get me a job?" she humorously asked one of her Hinge matches. "Could you get me a job?" she asked another guy.

The unique approach to job hunting has left social media users in stitches. "This is amazing and I hope it works. I mean, it's probably not gonna work out from those random likes because I don't think they're gonna reply in an appropriate way, but this thread going viral is gonna land you somewhere. I have a feeling. I wish I had a job for you, but I just have a feeling," wrote one user.

"It's genuinely come to this nobody is hiring like they say they are," said another. "This is too funny!! Hope you get the job," commented a third user.

"Great idea, someone will be bound to take pity and hire you, I'm gonna try this same thing, Indeed applications are the worst," one user said.