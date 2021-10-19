'Take A Bow': ICC Shares Video Of Incredible Catch By Steve Smith

Footage of the "outstanding" catch has gone viral on Instagram.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up game between Australia and New Zealand was a thriller in more than one way. While Australia won the match eventually, it was a catch Steve Smith took at the boundary that has now become the talk of the town. On the last ball of the first innings, James Neesham cracked down on Kane Richardson, shooting the ball high in the air. But he managed only enough power to send the ball to the boundary, well almost. Standing just inside the rope was Smith, who took a stunner to end the first innings on a positive note for Australia.

As the ball takes its flight high up in the sky, the TV commentator says, ”Oh… Now, how well has he timed this? Has he got enough on it?” The video then shows Smith managing to catch the ball and trying to balance himself as he appears to go past the boundary rope. He throws the ball back to his teammate standing well inside the boundary. “Oh… That's outstanding. If he has stayed inside the rope then that is brilliant,” the commentary added.

Later, umpires decided Smith's effort was bona fide and Neesham was given out.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a video of the catch by Smith, saying, “Steve Smith, take a bow.”

The awe-inspiring catch has got a lot of appreciation from cricket lovers on social media and more than 3.22 lakh people have liked the video in just four hours of being shared. The Instagram video has been watched more than 2.5 million times.

“Awesome Steve. Unstoppable, smarty Smith,” said a user.

Another wrote, “No reaction,”.

“That kind of talent reminds me of myself at my peak in the garden playing against my brother,” said a person.

“More I see the video… I am like… “naah, that's a six”. Do you agree?” asked a cricket enthusiast.

Smith was so close to the rope that many thought it would have been a six.

“Look at his feet. They got touched on the boundary line in the final moment,” read a comment.

Smith is known to be athletic in the field and has previously too managed to take some remarkable catches. Australia will next face India in their second warm-up game on October 20. The match will start at 3:30 pm. The T20 World Cup is being held in Dubai.