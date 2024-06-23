'Switching To Candles': Gurugram Man Fumes Over Rs 45,000 Electricity Bill

Some internet users suggested exploring alternative energy solutions like solar power to reduce expenses.

Instances of inflated power bills and faulty meter readings, leaving consumers fuming, often come to the fore, sometimes surpassing actual consumption due to calculation errors by the discom.

In one such case, Jasveer Singh, co-founder of Join Hood App, a Gurugram-based firm, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of Rs 45,491 for two months.

Taking to social media platform X, Jasveer Singh wrote, "Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles."

Since being shared in June, the post has amassed 7,500 likes and several comments, and has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles. pic.twitter.com/BVuUR7Nu6U — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) June 22, 2024

In response to Mr Singh's post, internet users shared diverse perspectives. One questioned the size of Singh's residence and his electricity usage, emphasising the direct correlation between consumption and costs.

"So, the size of your house? ACs, lights, washing machine, dryer, etc. If you consume more electricity units, you'll have to pay more. You didn't specify two months, so that's conveniently ignored! Please minimize your electricity consumption, or be ready to pay up! There's no point in sensationalizing it on social media," the user wrote.

Others suggested exploring alternative energy solutions like solar power to reduce expenses, citing personal satisfaction with reduced bills and long-term benefits from solar installations.

"If it's real and you own the house, switch to solar. We did and are very happy. A one-time investment will save you for years," another user recommended.

"This is mainly due to air conditioners. Running them is expensive. Nowadays, every room has one, and you can't get anyone to switch them off. With temperatures rising each year, we need energy-efficient ACs," a third commenter added.

"This bill equals the entire monthly expenses of a small family in many parts of India," a fourth person remarked.