'Swedish Embassy In Their Infinite Wisdom...': Vir Das On Being Denied Double-Entry Schengen Visa

The post has accumulated more than 23,000 views.

Applying for visas for foreign travel can be a hassle. Elaborating on the same, comedian Vir Das recently shared that he was forced to postpone his Dublin show because the Swedish Embassy denied his request for a double-entry Schengen visa. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Emmy Award winner announced that his show in Dublin would have to be pushed to a later date as he cannot leave Sweden on a single-entry Schengen visa. Notably, he was slated to perform in Dublin on October 7 as part of his Mind Fool Tour.

In his Post, the comedian, who is currently in Sweden for his show in Stockholm on September 30, said that he had applied for a double-entry Schengen visa. However, the Swedish Embassy gave him a single-entry visa, meaning that he cannot leave the Schengen zone for Ireland, as scheduled. He also stated that the Schengen visa for his tour assistant was also rejected as the Swedish Embassy believed that he would not return to India.

"Applied for a double entry Schengen. The Swedish embassy in their infinite wisdom give me a single entry one and reject my tour assistant saying they don't believe he's going to return to India. Now I have to push a Dublin show because I can't leave Schengen. What a week!" Vir Das wrote.

Take a look below:

Applied for a double entry Schengen. The Swedish embassy in their infinite wisdom give me a single entry one and reject my tour assistant saying they don't believe he's going to return to India 🤷‍♂️ now I have to push a Dublin show because I can't leave Schengen. What a week! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 28, 2024

Vir Das shared the post just a few hours back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 23,000 views. In the comments section, users slammed the Schengen visa rules, saying that they are unfairly skewed against Indians.

Also Read | Video Of Chinese Woman Expressing Shock At Indian Population In Canada Goes Viral

"Include in your show, while there, a segment about how crazy, racist and bureaucratic the visa processes are," wrote one user. "Same here. I applied for multiple entry Schengen and got single entry. Always apply for multiple entry. I do not understand this Visa game. Schengen area should have multiple years tourist Visa like US or Australia. Both the nations scrutinize application heavily but once they provide visa things are easy," shared another.

"Incredibly frustrating, especially when travel plans hinge on the visa situation," expressed a third user. "EU has become extra cautious with visas. try for Multi entry 1 year visa, maybe it works," said another.

"Absolutely! It's incredibly frustrating when your travel plans depend on visa approvals. It feels like so much is out of your control, and it can really throw a wrench in your plans. Hang in there," commented one user.

Notably, a Schengen visa is a short-stay visa permit for 26 countries in Europe, including France, Spain and Switzerland.