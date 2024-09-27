Video Of Chinese Woman Expressing Shock At Indian Population In Canada Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than 2.8 million views.

A video of a Chinese woman expressing shock at the significant number of Indians present in Canada is going viral on social media. In the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), the woman says that she is recording the clip from a location where individuals take their driving license test in Canada. She also says that people who were unaware of her location would think she was in India. "This is terrible," she remarks in the video, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

In the video, the woman shows what she called a candid picture of the people waiting for the driver's license test. "This is terrible. I am surrounded by Indians in Canada. I will take a video for you to see. I am at this driving license test place," she states.

A Chinese woman is shocked by the amount of Indians in Canada.



Canada is becoming less Canadian by the day. Everyone is noticing it. pic.twitter.com/dyXIGFrwcO — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) September 25, 2024

The clip was shared on X just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.8 million views. The post garnered mixed reactions from users, with many pointing out that the woman herself was an immigrant in Canada.

"I went to Vancouver a few years ago, and straight up like 40% of the population is Chinese immigrants, so maybe she should go home too," wrote one user. "This is so ironic though because there are way more Chinese here," said another.

"A foreigner of shocked by the amount of foreigners," wrote a third user. "Was in Canada a few months ago and can confirm, although the remaining white Canadians are still very nice people, but maybe they're too nice for their own good," expressed a fourth.

"Canada's identity has been evolving for centuries, with waves of immigrants from all over the world. Whether it was Europeans, Asians, or others, that diversity is what makes Canada what it is today," commented a fifth user.

Meanwhile, the video comes amid a time when migrants have been blamed for societal problems including a lack of affordable housing and a ramped-up cost of living in Canada. It also surfaced online days after Canada announced to further reduce the number of study permits it will grant to foreign students and also tightened its foreign worker rules.

"We're granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10%," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X earlier this month. "Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," he added.