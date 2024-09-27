Smashed TV, Broken Bottles: Nanital Homestay Owner Shares Horrifying Experience With Delhi-NCR Guests

Airbnb reimbursed the owners for all their losses.

A homestay owner in Nanital recently shared his horrifying experience with guests from Delhi-NCR. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Nature View Villa, a vacation home in Nainital, shared a video showing the sorry state of the room and the mess the group left behind. As per the owner, the guests left behind broken glass pieces, bottles of alcohol, cigarette butts, plates with leftover food, smashed TV set, and ruined bed sheets and duvets. The owner also claimed that the group checked out of the property without informing them and refused to pay for the damages.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nature View Villa wrote, "Fellow homestay owners, have you had similar experiences with your guests?"

Take a look below:

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Before starting this, many fellow homestay owners warned us about people from Delhi/NCR". The video then shows a room filled with broken and empty bottles of alcohol, stale food on the table and a TV with a cracked screen. "People should know that the acts they do or destruction they do will not go unnoticed," the homestay owner wrote in the comments section.

The homestay was registered on Airbnb and the platform reimbursed the owners for all their losses. In the following post, the owner said that they were able to fix all the damages and reported the guests as well.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users expressed anger, with many claiming that guests from Delhi-NCR are often "unruly" and "undisciplined".

Also Read | Author Soundarya Balasubramani Shares Horrific Experience Of Being Assaulted In London: "He Punched Me"

"What the f*ck is wrong with these guys!? Honestly, Delhi peeps are hated by most of the people working in hospitality industry across India," wrote one user. "Have traveled extensively around India. Delhiites causing nuisance in homestays have been a recurring story around the country. Sorry to hear for your loss," commented another.

"Being a Delhiite & an avid traveler, I feel quite ashamed of this. I'm not able to fathom how someone can feel so obliged to do such acts just coz they're paying money. You should make their details public so that they feel accountable for your loss," expressed a third user.

"As a delhites I'm sorry from all the Delhi NCR people for all the damage. I'll just say don't accept delhi people's invites and if anyone does damage i would say they should pay for the damage too," wrote a fourth user.