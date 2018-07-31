Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Man Who Lost Passport Days Before His Wedding

Sushma Swaraj even tagged @IndianEmbassyUS to help the Twitter user out.

It seems External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's Twitter handle has become something of a one stop shop for many Indians facing trouble abroad or those with visa or passport-related issues. The Foreign Minister is known to reply to people's SOS tweets, offering to help as best as she can. That's probably why this groom-to-be also reached out to Ms Sawaraj on Twitter after losing his passport days before his wedding. And got himself some assurance from the minister herself.

In a tweet posted last evening, Twitter user Devatha Ravi Teja requested Ms Swaraj to help him. "I have my wedding on August 13-15. Traveling on August 10. Please help me expedite my tatkal request and help me in attending my wedding in time. You are my only hope," he tweeted tagging Ms Swaraj.

@SushmaSwaraj ji, I lost my passport in Washington DC USA. I have my wedding on August 13-15. Traveling on August 10. Please help me expedite my tatkal request and help me in attending my wedding in time. You are my only hope. Plz do the needful. - devatha ravi teja (@devatharaviteja) July 30, 2018

Ms Swaraj not only noticed the request but also assured help. "You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time," she replied. She even tagged @IndianEmbassyUS to help Mr Teja out.

Devatha Ravi Teja - You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time.



Navtej - Let us help him on humanitarian grounds. @IndianEmbassyUShttps://t.co/wxaydeqCOX - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 30, 2018

The Twitter user thanked Ms Swaraj for her help.

Thank you @SushmaSwaraj ji. I will look forward for this. Really great gesture and it means the world. Thank you so much. - devatha ravi teja (@devatharaviteja) July 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter couldn't be more impressed with Ms Swaraj. Since being tweeted, the minister's tweet has collected over 3,000 'likes' and almost 500 retweets.

"Very nice gesture ma'am," says a Twitter user. "This is a great gesture. We wish we have all our leaders with such a human heart," says another.

Sushma Swaraj is known to tackle people's visa and passport-related issues. She, however, also receives some rather strange requests off and on, some of which she tackles with her witty replies. For instance, last year Ms Swaraj fielded a request from a Twitter user who told her he was stuck on Mars. Ms Swaraj had the perfect answer for him.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Earlier, someone even asked Ms Swaraj for help with his refrigerator and another tweeted about his car - and her replies to both won her major Twitter love.