"Superstars": British Tourists Drive Auto Rickshaw Through Spiti's Roads, Indian Man Amazed

Spiti Valley is known for its breathtaking landscapes and challenging mountain roads, where even experienced travellers often think twice before taking large vehicles. So, seeing two tourists from England navigating the region in an auto-rickshaw left fellow travellers amazed. The two British tourists are travelling across India in a Bajaj auto-rickshaw, taking on the high-altitude roads of Himachal Pradesh before heading towards Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Their unusual journey was captured by Indian solo traveller Vishal, who came across the tourists while travelling from Tabo towards Kaza in Spiti Valley. Vishal shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, where it quickly attracted attention. According to Vishal, he was travelling towards Kaza when he spotted the two foreigners driving an auto-rickshaw on the difficult mountain route.

In the video, Vishal expressed his surprise at seeing the tourists take on such challenging terrain in a three-wheeler. He said that people who genuinely love travelling can turn almost anything into an adventure.

Watch the video here:

The journey becomes even more unusual considering the altitude and terrain of Spiti Valley. The region has narrow, winding roads and some of the toughest mountain stretches in the country. While many travellers prefer motorcycles or SUVs for such routes, the two tourists chose an auto-rickshaw instead.

When Vishal spoke to them, the tourists reportedly told him that they were travelling towards Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They had arrived in the region after crossing the high mountain passes around Manali and were continuing their journey through Spiti.

Vishal, who describes himself as a solo traveller, was impressed by their determination to explore India in such an unconventional way.

The video soon drew reactions from users, sparking admiration for the tourists' adventurous approach to exploring India. One Instagram user commented, "Next level," while another called the two travellers "superstars."

Earlier, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar also turned heads online after he took his e-rickshaw through Spiti Valley. Sumit Kumar Prajapati chronicled the unconventional road trip in 27 videos. His social media posts described the feat as the first time an e-rickshaw had reached the location and claimed it as a world record.