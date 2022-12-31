Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Rishabh Pant Speedy Recovery With Sand Art

Sand-art dedicated to Rishabh Pant at Puri Beach, Odisha.

Since the news of Indian cricket team star batsman Rishabh Pant's car accident broke, people have been praying for his safety. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also wished the wicketkeeper-batter a speedy recovery. The artist took to his official Twitter account to share his sand-art dedicated to the cricketer at Puri Beach, Odisha.

One can see a bat made with sand and the words, "Get well soon Rishabh Pant" written on the sculpture. Furthermore, Pant wearing the Indian jersey is also seen in the artwork. Sharing the photograph of the same, the artist wrote, "Get well soon #RishabhPant Praying for speedy recovery . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha." Since being shared, the post has 1.5 lakh views and over six thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

Many people flooded the comments section appreciating the artist's work and wishing quick and healthy recovery to the Indian cricketer.

The cricketer's car crashed into a divider and caught fire early on Friday as he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old, who was on his way to surprise his mother in Roorkee, suffered injuries to his head, back, and feet but is in stable condition.The results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord have been reported as 'normal,' according to ESPNCricinfo. He has also had plastic surgery for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

The doctors at Max Hospital in Dehradun, where Pant is being treated, have given him "above knee splintage... for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury," according to the report. Pant is "stable, conscious, and oriented," according to the hospital's most recent medical bulletin.

