Sand Artist Manas Sahoo Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth On Puri Beach

Picture shows a beautiful sand sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II on Puri Beach, Odisha.

The whole world is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth who died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Manas Sahoo, a renowned sand artist from Odisha's Puri, has joined this list by honouring the queen with a beautiful, huge sand sculpture at Golden Sea Beach.

Mr Sahoo has shared a picture of his art on Twitter. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II through my sandart at Puri Beach Odisha."

The sand art shows a beautiful portrait of the queen decorated with flowers. Another famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a big and beautiful sculpture of the queen on Friday. He decorated the artwork with 740 roses on Puri beach.

Mr Pattnaik shared a picture of the artwork on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the world has lost a great personality. My Sand Art with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India."

The post has received over 1,800 likes and hundreds of shares since being shared on social media. Some users have left heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post while others mocked the artist for respecting the British.

One user wrote, "Thank you sir - this is truly a beautiful tribute. I hope Royal Family will see."

Mr Sahoo has been working as a sand artist for more than 16 years and has participated in various sand art exhibitions held in India and overseas.