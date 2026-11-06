Struggling With Neck Pain, Indian Woman Spends Rs 40,000 On A Pillow In Japan

An Indian chartered accountant has gone viral on social media after spending Rs 40,000 on a customised pillow during a trip to Japan. She said the purchase was an investment in better sleep, explaining that long hours spent on her laptop and mobile phone had left her struggling with persistent neck pain.

The woman, identified as Vipandeep Kaur, travelled to Japan on a one-way ticket from India. During her visit, she bought the pillow from Nishikawa, a Japanese bedding brand, at a 400-year-old shop in Nihonbashi.

Sharing her shopping experience on Instagram on November 4, Vipandeep explained how the pillow was specially designed according to her body posture and sleeping habits.

How Is the Rs 40,000 Pillow Made?

Vipandeep explained that sleep experts in Japan follow a detailed process before making these customised pillows.

First, they measure the customer's neck posture and decide which type of fabric would be suitable. Customers are then asked to lie down on pillows of different heights so that experts can understand their sleeping habits and determine the ideal pillow height.

Once all the measurements and assessments are complete, the pillow-making process begins.

She also explained that the pillow contains black Binchotan charcoal pipe beads. These are used as filling material and are believed to help improve sleeping comfort and support better posture.

Watch the video here:

'For Me, It Is a Good Investment'

Explaining why she decided to spend such a large amount on a pillow, Vipandeep said she had never paid much attention to her sleep before.

However, as she has grown older, she has started experiencing problems with her sleep. She also believes that spending long hours working on her laptop and using her mobile phone has affected her neck.

"I have never really paid so much attention to my sleep in my life. But as I am getting older, my sleep is getting worse. My neck has been affected by using my laptop and mobile phone throughout the day. However, I love sleeping. So, for me, this is a good investment," she said.

She added that she hopes the customised pillow will help ease her neck pain and improve her sleep quality.

Social Media Users React to Her Expensive Purchase

The video quickly attracted attention online. According to the post, it received more than 300,000 views within just four hours of being shared.

While some users praised her decision to invest in better sleep, others questioned whether spending Rs 40,000 on a pillow was necessary.

One user commented, "If only I had that kind of money!"

Another wrote, "Wow, this is genuinely worth it."

A third user had a different suggestion and commented, "She could have saved the money by developing the habit of switching off her phone as soon as she gets home."

Another social media user said they would also like to try the pillow one day.