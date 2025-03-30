Struck By Lightning, Australian Woman Wakes Up With New Eye Colour

A woman who was paralysed after being struck by lightning has revealed that her eyes have now changed colour. Queensland citizen Carly Electric, 30, as she's coincidentally known, said she had always been fascinated by storms and lightning -- having three lightning-themed tattoos as a tribute to her favourite weather phenomenon.

Unfortunately, Ms Electric endured a much closer encounter with lightning than she would have liked when she was electrocuted while rushing out of her home to get a better view of a storm in December 2023.

As per Ms Electric, she felt she had been "drugged" and also lost all the "feeling" in her limbs after the incident.

"I was covered in sweat, light-headed and almost euphoric. I couldn't move, not even an inch," said Ms Electric, as per New York Post.

By the time the emergency medical workers arrived, her feet and hands had turned blue and she could not move anything but her head and neck. Despite being awake, Ms Electric struggled to breathe and the last thing she remembers was doctors swarming her at the hospital as she drifted in and out of consciousness for several hours.

She was diagnosed with keraunoparalysis, also known as lightning paralysis, a condition where temporary paralysis of the limbs occurs when someone is struck by lightning.

Although Ms Electric eventually made a full recovery, she was surprised after discovering that her eyes had shifted pigment.

"My previously green eyes are now dark brown," she said, adding that it was not an unusual experience.

"When I looked it up online, I discovered it wasn't uncommon for this to happen in people who had been electrocuted. The top of my head is very sensitive, where I was hit - it's hot to the touch, so I have to avoid it when brushing my hair."

Notably, in 2017, a teenager in the US state of Alabama claimed that her vision had improved after being hit by lightning as she did not need glasses and lenses anymore.