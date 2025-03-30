H&M's Plan To Use AI Clones Of Human Models Sparks Backlash: "Nothing Is Authentic"

Fast fashion giant H&M is facing intense scrutiny after announcing plans to create digital clones of its models using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The Swedish company said it will initially create 30 AI doppelgangers of its models, to be used in social media posts and marketing campaigns instead of real humans.

As per a BBC report, the clothing retailer said the models would retain rights over the digital replicas and their use by the company and other brands for marketing and other purposes. It added that models will be compensated for the use of their digital twins in a similar way to current arrangements.

"We are curious to explore how to showcase our fashion in new creative ways - and embrace the benefits of new technology - while staying true to our commitment to personal style," H&M's chief creative officer Jorgen Andersson in a statement.

Since social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok require users to disclose the use of AI to create realistic content, the H&M posts will have a watermark, informing the audience about its usage of generative AI.

Social media reacts

As the news went viral, social media users slammed H&M stating that the move will eat into the job opportunities for hundreds of workers that are involved in a typical product photoshoot.

"I'm sorry, are any of the models, photographers, agents and consumers going to be happy with this?" said one user while another added: "The AI 'dead Internet' theory is basically coming. Every time you throw up a screen, nothing will be authentic anymore."

A third commented: "Ew. Classic AI move. At least it helps me weed out more garbage corporations."

Previous instances

Notably, H&M is not the first brand to explore the use of AI for its marketing campaign. Fashion firms including Hugo Boss and Levi Strauss & Co have previously talked about using generative AI for product images.

Jeans maker Levi's said in 2023 that it would trial the use of AI-generated model images as a way to "increase diversity". Following criticism, it clarified it would not scale back live photoshoots with models.

In July last year, Spanish brand Mango launched a campaign generated entirely by AI to promote a new collection of its youth range.