Stray Dog Involved In Biker's Death Visits His Home. This Happens Next

The victim's mother opened up about how the dog expressed its "grief".

A 21-year-old recently lost his life trying to avoid a collision with a stray dog in Karnataka's Davanagere, but what happened next is right out of story books.

Tippesh died due to severe head injuries in Bhadravathi, a taluk in Shivamogga district, on November 16.

A few days later, the dog showed up at his house. It approached the victim's mother and rested its head on her hand, which seemed like it was expressing grief over her son's death, reported The Times Of India.

His mother, Yashodamma, opened up about how the dog expressed its "grief".

"The dog tried to approach our house after the funeral, but other strays in the area fought it off. It finally entered the house after a few days and rested its head on my hand. We felt the dog was trying to convey grief over Tippesh's death. It is now living with us," she was quoted as saying.

Tippesh's relative added that the dog walked for about 8 km.

He said, "The dog kept following the vehicle that carried Tippesh's body, all the way home, about 8 km away from the accident site. The canine was around even during the funeral near the house. Three days later, the dog entered the house and cosied up to Tippesh's mother."

Tippesh's sister Chandana told the daily that they are "not angry with the dog". She added that "it was an accident and we unfortunately lost our brother."