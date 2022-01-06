TV Star Retires From Selling Farts After Heart Attack Scare

Stephanie Matto made a small fortune selling her farts - but now she's retiring.

An American reality TV star has given up on her career of selling farts in a jar after being rushed to the hospital. Stephanie Matto recently revealed in a TikTok video that she had an unusual side hustle - she would bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar. The demand for her pungent product was so high that Ms Matto was selling 50 jars a week at one point, reports Metro News.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star has had to give up on her lucrative side business after a health scare. Ms Matto announced her retirement from selling farts after she was rushed to the hospital.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," she was quoted as saying by Ladbible. To keep up with the demand, Stephanie Matto had switched to a high-fiber diet of beans, eggs and protein shakes.

The 31-year-old said she had consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup the day she was rushed to the hospital - all in an attempt to fart more.

"It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart," she recalled.

"And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack."

When Ms Matto arrived at the hospital, she was relieved to learn she was not having a heart attack or a stroke. "It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains," she said.

"I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business."

Fart jars are going digital! Today at 3pm be one of the lucky people to purchase a digital fart jar NFT and own a piece of viral worldwide history! some jars come with redeemable physical jars and other fun collectibles! Begins today, jan3rd at 3pm EST https://t.co/4GoN7fVI1spic.twitter.com/QYqVv2Tsux — Stephanie Matto (@StepankaMatto) January 3, 2022

Though her clients may not be able to buy fart jars anymore, they can purchase them as digital artworks.

"Fart jars are going digital!" Ms Matto announced on Twitter Tuesday while launching her "Fart Jar NFTs".