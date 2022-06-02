Reality Star Hospitalised For Farts In A Jar Now Makes Rs 4 Lakh A Day Selling...

Stephanie Matto first appeared on the reality show '90 Day Fiance' in 2020.

Die-hard fans often spend a fortune to have a memorabilia of their favourite celebrity. While some buy autographed pieces, others go for used accessories. But did you think that a bottle of breast sweat by a celebrity would sell for $500 a bottle?. YouTuber and reality TV star Stephanie Matto is proving that selling mammary sweat (also known as breast sweat) is a viable mode of income.

Matto, who first appeared on the reality show '90 Day Fiance' in 2020, is earning up to Rs 4 lakh ($5,000) every day by selling bottles of her breast sweat. She sells the product on her website.

The reality star from Connecticut, US said that she manages to fill up to 10 bottles when the weather is warm enough. She sells each bottle for $500.

The 31-year-old chronicles the process in TikTok videos. One of her videos was captioned “All you need is bottles, sun, cha chas, and sit out like a maple tree for hours!”

"I like to call myself the human maple tree and the [breast] sweat my sap – I sit there and collect my sap the same way a maple tree does," Stephanie Matto told LADbible.

Elaborating her new business venture, Matto said her breast sweat will help bring her fans closer who can smell or lick the fluid.

This isn't the first time that the '90 Day Fiance' star has made the headlines for her bizarre means of earning. Last year, Matto was bottling her farts and selling it for up to $1000 a jar. She had to give up on her lucrative side business after a health scare.