Australian Ex-Carpenter Turns Flatulence Into Fortune, Earns Rs 20 Lakh A Year Making Fart Videos

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An Australian man earns up to £20,000 annually by selling fart videos online.

Nath Wyld, formerly a carpenter, creates customized flatulence content for paying clients.

He follows a specific diet to ensure the desired digestive reactions for his videos. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

An Australian man has turned an unusual talent into a lucrative business, earning up to 20,000 pounds (Rs 23 lakh) a year by selling fart videos online,according to The Metro. Once a carpenter and part-time topless waiter at Melbourne's popular strip club Magic Men, he now specialises in creating customised flatulence content for eager clients.

To prepare for each video, Nath Wyld, who goes by @nath_wyld on Instagram, follows a diet rich in chicken and green vegetables to intentionally bloat himself, ensuring the desired digestive reaction. In one instance, he earned 2,050 pounds (approximately Rs 23 lakh) from a single fart video, which featured him in a jockstrap, squatting over a camera and playfully engaging with viewers.

What began as a side hustle while balancing carpentry and weekend gigs evolved into a full-time venture as his popularity grew on Instagram. Currently, he earns about 1,540 pounds (Rs 1.70 Lakh) a month from these videos alone. His unique business model has sparked curiosity and fascination across social media platforms.

"At the start, the fans were happy with what they were getting, but about a year later, I decided to make the content more X-rated to keep people coming back to my page. I remember I had 100 people sign up in the first week. That's when I knew I could make good money from this - the first month, I earned around 3,280 pounds. Soon enough, I was making enough to leave my carpentry job. Not having to work eight hours a day and commute was a huge bonus - now I have the freedom to work from home," Nath Wyld told The Metro.

"I never thought this sarebbe such a huge part of my income, but here we are. People want to see it, and hey, I'm totally happy to provide it."