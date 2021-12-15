This TV Star Made Nearly Rs 37 Lakh In A Single Week By Selling Her Farts

Stephanie Matto has made a small fortune selling her farts in glass jars.

From used accessories to autographed pieces, die-hard fans can go to any length to have a memory of their favourite celebrity with them. But did you ever think that a celebrity fart could sell for thousands of dollars? Before you call it gross, let us tell you that a reality TV star has revealed that she made AUD $70,000 (Rs 37 lakh approximately) in a single week by selling her farts. As per a LADBible report, Stephanie Matto revealed this information in a TikTok video. She started a professional farting game after her fan following reached new heights. Ms Matto rose to prominence on social media after she appeared on the TV show 90 Day Fiance. Well, that's quite a bizarre side hustle, don't you think?

Ms Matto bottles up her farts in a glass jar, and then sends the package out to one of her fans for a mind-boggling price of AUD$1,400 (around Rs 75,000) each, the report added.

In one of her Instagram videos, Ms Matto shared how she has been making money out of selling her farts in mason jars. She also talked about how long the fart lasts in the jar along with the other questions asked by her fans.

It doesn't stop at that. The celebrity also went ahead to describe how she prepares herself to pump out the fart. In another video, Ms Matto opened up about her breakfast, which includes beans, a protein muffin, hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake and some yoghurt.

Recently, Ms Matto has started adding another element to her fart jars: flower petals. She said, "I like to add little flower petals. I feel like they attach the scent and make it last longer. And when I'm finally finished with my jar, I like to leave a personalised note."

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Ms Matto said, "Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there... I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It's almost like a novelty item."