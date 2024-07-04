US Reality TV Star Keke Jabbar, 42, Found Dead By Husband In Her Car

Several of Jabbar's fans took to social media to offer condolences.

Reality TV star Keke Jabbar, who featured on the US series 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville', died at the age of 42. Notably, the show aired on Oprah Winfrey's TV network OWN and followed a group of couples who launched a real estate venture in Huntsville, Alabama.

Her death was announced by YouTube personality Marcella Speaks who read a statement from Keke's family during a live stream.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love," Ms Speaks said during the livestream.

"She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family,'' she added.

A close friend of the TV star has also stepped in to shut down any speculation into Jabbar's cause of death.

''Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life. Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn't ready to leave her children, her husband or her family, '' YouTuber JoAnn Jenkins said Wednesday night during a YouTube livestream.

Ms Jenkins claimed that Jabbar would often get sleepy and ''got to sleep wherever''. She said Jabbar decided to get some shut-eye after experiencing an issue with her car.

She further revealed that her husband found her asleep in the car at seven in the morning. ''So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage. He sees Keke, who he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn't breathing. Her husband, her life partner, and her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn't. Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That's it. That is all.''

Several of Jabbar's fans took to social media to offer condolences. One fan wrote on X, ''Your passing is a tremendous loss. May your memory be a blessing and your soul find eternal peace.''

Another commented, ''As a fan of Love and Marriage Huntsville I am so sad to hear of the loss of Keke Jabbar. Praying for her family, especially her husband and kids. May God be with them during this time.''