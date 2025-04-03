"Start Crying, Throw Up": Reddit Users Share Bizarre Hacks To Get A Seat In Crowded Delhi Metro

A viral Reddit post by user IllustriousWater2305 has sparked a flood of responses after they asked for "tips and tricks to secure a seat in a crowded metro." From absurd antics to clever strategies, users shared a range of ideas-some hilarious, others surprisingly effective.

See the post here:

One user offered a simple yet dramatic approach: "Start crying, works all the time."

Another added, "Or throw up, that too works."

For those preferring a tactical approach, one Redditor detailed an intricate game plan:

"At interchanges, go in the opposite direction of your destination. Deboard at the next station and take the right train-many people get off at interchanges, giving you a golden opportunity! Eyeball every single seated passenger, analyze even the subtlest movements, and when you spot an opening, leap for the seat like you did on the school bus. If fate is on your side, congratulations! You now have a metro seat-until an aunty claims it two stations later."

Others emphasized reading body language: "Observe passengers closely-who's packing up their phone or book? Who's putting away their earphones? Older passengers typically travel short distances, and students often deboard at interchange stations. On the Yellow Line, people with heavy luggage are likely heading to New Delhi Station."

The Struggle for Seats in Delhi Metro

With overcrowding and a lack of commuter etiquette, seat disputes have become routine in the Delhi Metro. Recently, a video from the Blue Line near Janakpuri West went viral, showing a man refusing to give up his seat to a woman, leading to a heated argument.

Whether through strategy, observation, or sheer theatrics, Delhi Metro passengers seem to be constantly devising new ways to claim a spot-one ride at a time.