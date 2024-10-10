'Star Of The Show': Mumbai Teacher's Glamorous Ramp Walk Stuns Social Media

The teacher showcased her elegance during the ramp walk.

A video showcasing a teacher's dazzling ramp walk at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIS) in Mumbai has taken social media by storm, amassing over 20 million views. The clip, shared by an Instagram user, features the teacher confidently swaggering down the ramp. As she entered the stage, a student humorously mimicked a memorable scene from the Bollywood film Om Shanti Om, where Shah Rukh Khan pretends to faint upon seeing Deepika Padukone. This playful nod added to the fun atmosphere, captivating viewers and prompting an outpouring of compliments in the comments section.

One user quipped, "Karan Johar wala college," while another remarked, "Ok, but that fall was so smooth." The humour didn't stop there; a commenter noted, "The guy who acted fainting understood the assignment," highlighting the student's playful performance. Others praised the teacher's poise with comments like, "She looks like a model," and "Born to be a model, forced to be a teacher."

"Star of the show," an individual wrote.

Interestingly, this event follows a similar viral moment from Delhi University, where Gargi College's principal, Professor (Dr) Sangeeta Bhatia, walked the ramp at the annual cultural festival, Reverie. Dressed in a saree, she joined students on stage and even danced to the song "High Heels" by Jaz Dhami and Honey Singh. The event was held from February 13 to 15 and featured a variety of competitive events, with both teachers and students participating in the fashion show.

As social media continues to celebrate these joyful displays of talent and camaraderie between students and faculty, it's clear that education can be just as much about fun and creativity as it is about learning.