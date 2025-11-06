'Spiderverse Got Competition': <i> Baahubali The Eternal War's </i> Teaser Impresses Internet

Social media users have been impressed after the first teaser of Baahubali - The Eternal War Part 1 was released on Tuesday (Nov 4), drawing comparisons to Spider-Verse, Arcane, and other hit animation features. The Rs 120 crore animated movie is being helmed by director Ishan Shukla and is set in the same universe, offering a brand-new story while retaining the essence of the beloved characters.

The movie picks up after protagonist Amarender Baahubali's (played by Prabhas) death, with the teaser starting with a voiceover from actress Ramya Krishna, who returns to reprise her role as the powerful matriarch, Sivagami.

"His heart aching for those he left behind, Amarendra Baahubali finds himself at the centre of an ancient cosmic war between devas and asuras. As he navigates through the 14 realms of existence, he forges an unlikely alliance, confronts divine forces beyond mortal comprehension, and fights to restore balance to the cosmos," the movie synopsis reads.

Scott Mosier, who has directed movies like The Grinch, is the screenwriter for the first instalment. Meanwhile, Shukla has teamed with a number of studios on the animation, including Mihira Visual Labs in India, Aniventure in the UK, Zaratan in Scotland, and Alcyde in France.

Florent Auguy, the production designer at Alcyde, has previously contributed to the Oscar-winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse while CG Supervisor Dorian Marchesin has worked on Netflix's, Love, Death & Robots. Director Antoine Charreyron brings experience in motion capture, animation and live action, having worked for Tomb Raider and Terminator 3 as well as directing the animated feature The Prodigies.

'Looks Way Too Good'

As the teaser went viral, social media users lauded the animation and the art style, stating that it looks rich and comparable to some of the popular animated movies.

"Never thought I'd see Arcane level animation in an Indian production," said one user, while another added: "Indian bros, we are soo back. This looks way too good. We will be seated. Spiderverse got competition."

A third commented: "We're so close to entering an area where Indian culture (and broader South Asian culture) finally gets a global spotlight and isn't immediately looked down upon and subsequently appropriated, and it can mingle and contribute to world culture without being stripped of its identity."

A fourth said: "One of the Indian things I'm unironically very excited about is their animation. Once they get going, they'll blow well past China and even Japan."

As per SS Rajamouli, the director of the original feature films, the animated project had been in development for years after Shukla came up with a fresh idea for the Baahubali universe.

"Producer Shobu has been keen to expand the Baahubali universe beyond what everyone imagined. He met a young animation director, Ishan Shukla, who had a fresh idea to take the story forward in a different direction. I really liked it. The team has been working on it for about two and a half years, and the budget is now around Rs 120 crore," said Rajamouli.

Baahubali - The Eternal War Part 1 arrives in theatres in 2027.