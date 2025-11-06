Australian Man's Humorous Take On Dating An Indian Woman Viral: 'Things I Can't Do'

An Australian man's video highlighting the cultural adjustments in his relationship with an Indian woman has gone viral on social media. Titled "5 things I can't do in front of Indian girlfriend," the endearing clip depicts everyday actions the man now avoids due to his involvement with his "desi" girlfriend.

From changes in eating habits to not calling elders by their name, the man shared the list, which has resonated with social media users. "Top 5 lessons for any gora dating a desi girl," he captioned the video.

The five things listed by the man in the video:

Drop a book without asking for its forgiveness.

Call her parents by their real names.

Eat with my left hand.

Be on time for any event.

Use my phone for anything other than learning Hindi.

The hilarious take on the subject impressed the internet even more after the Australian man spoke Hindi in a surprisingly good way.

'That's So Funny'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users were impressed by the man's observations.

"Can we take a moment to appreciate the way you spoke Hindi. Diction and pronunciation on point. Wow," said one user, while another added: "What is hey uncle, it is namaste uncle."

A third commented: "Hahaha! That's so funny. My gora is not as good as you in following the instructions. Although he randomly says aunty and uncle at inappropriate moments. He calls my mum by her first name. I laughed at the book thing. I do that with my kids. You two are so cute."

A fourth said: "Lol! My son-in-law calls me by my name, and my daughter-in-law who is Indian, calls me auntie!!! You are doing great."