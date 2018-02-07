'Special Forces My Religion,' Says Decorated Army Officer In Viral Clip

Colonel Saurabh Singh Shekhawat is one of India's most decorated army officers

If you had to listen to one man today. #OneTalkToday

Who - Col SS Shekhawat, CO 21 Special Forces, the most decorated serving officer.



Why - In one minute he gives a lesson more powerful than all politicians put together @atahasnain53@rwac48@rajeev_mp@ragarwal@priyaramanipic.twitter.com/J08KCE0KGA- Raghu Raman (@captraman) February 7, 2018

So true. Served in a pure Khalsa squadron for 10 years, consider myself as much a Sikh as a Hinduhttps://t.co/GLo79QDeDf - Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) February 7, 2018

The faith of the troops is the faith of the officer. When ever the nation has doubts about itself it should just turn to its Armed Forces because there if anything changes it only changes for the better. SSS spoke at JC Wing too and inspired many officers https://t.co/wuXsu61O5w - Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) February 7, 2018

I can say very confidently - that is a thought process of not only the men in uniform, but of their entire families too - kayvee (@vee5712) February 7, 2018

So, finally some positive on Twitter. We really need more of these. Thanks a bunch - Kabi Ranjan (@meinhunkabi) February 7, 2018

Salute. Wish everyone could get the ethics of an army officer - nazma parveen (@nazmaaman) February 7, 2018

Saw this point covered in one of your TED talks too. Very simply put across by the Colonel. - Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) February 7, 2018