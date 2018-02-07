'Special Forces My Religion,' Says Decorated Army Officer In Viral Clip

The minute-long clip gained traction on Wednesday with over 51,000 views, nearly 3,000 retweets and almost 5,000 favourites on Twitter.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2018 19:58 IST
Colonel Saurabh Singh Shekhawat is one of India's most decorated army officers

New Delhi:  An Indian Army Officer's anecdote about a lesson he learnt from a fellow army man on religion and unity is being widely shared on social media. Colonel Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, one of the country's most decorated officers, quickly became a hero on Twitter with his remarkable reminder of what the army stands for.

Speaking in what appears to be an interview, the Indian Army officer recounts how he reacted when asked about his religion during his early days in the Special Forces.

"...When I was commissioned and when I joined Special Forces, I was asked by my NCO 'what is your religion? What is your caste?' I said, 'Hindu Rajput'. He said, 'bloody chap, take a dip in that dirty water!' I went and took a dip. Then I realised (I had said) something wrong," Colonel Shekhawat says in the video of the interview shared on Twitter by Captain Raghu Raman.

The second time round, the officer had a different response - the one that is winning him praise on Twitter.

"Again he asked. Then I said, 'my religion is SF (Special Forces), my caste is SF'. He then told me that you're an officer. So your religion is the religion of your boys... As an officer, you're an everything. If you apply this kind of template in the country, most of the problems will be solved. All the religions are there, all the classes and clans are together. Still they are one unit," Colonel Shekhawat said.

Shared on Twitter Wednesday morning, the clip is in wide circulation for its message on unity.

It is not clear when the officer made these comments, but the minute-long clip gained traction on Wednesday with over 51,000 views, nearly 3,000 retweets and almost 5,000 favourites on Twitter.
 
Many chimed in with Colonel Shekhawat's view on Indian army's "secular and pluralistic" nature.
 
Colonel Shekhawat has three gallantry awards to his name - Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal. He was also awarded the Vishisht Sena Medal.

A member of the 21st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Colonel Shekhawat has vast experience in counter terrorist and counter insurgency operations in the North and North East. An avid mountaineer, he has climbed a total of 17 peaks; he has climbed the Mount Everest three times.

