Spanish Duke And Duchess Asked To Shorten Daughter's 157-Letter Name

Duke Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofia Palazuelo

For those who find their names lengthy and spelling them a challenge, consider the case of the Royal Baby of Spain, whose name is 157 letters long. This name is so long that the Spanish Duke has been told to significantly shorten his daughter's name if he wants her legally registered by Spanish authorities.

The Spanish noble, with ancestral ties to King James II of England, is required to shorten the 25-word name he had intended for his newborn daughter.

According to The Telegraph, Duke Fernando Fitz-James Stuart wants to name his daughter 'Sofia Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Angela de la Cruz Micaela del Santisimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santisima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos.'

"The girl will not be able to be registered in the civil registry with a string of names that surpasses all rules. In the registration, no more than one compound [hyphenated] name may be recorded, nor more than two simple ones," officials said.

As per reports from local media, the 25-word name of the girl is said to serve as a tribute to the late Duchess of Alba, various family members, and religious devotions.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported: "The first name, Sofia, for example, was chosen in honour of her mother and grandmother, Sofia Barroso, and the second, Fernanda, as a tribute to her father, Duke of Huescar, as well as her great-uncle, Fernando Martinez of Irujo, Marquis of San Vicente del Barco."

The new-born baby's baptism took place in the historic center of Seville earlier this month, but it's possible that her legal name will differ from the one used during the baptism.