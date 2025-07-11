Name Deleted from Voter List? Here's How To Get It Added Again Easily

The Voter ID card is an important identity document for Indian citizens, granting the right to vote in elections. However, due to various reasons, a person's name may be removed from the voter list without notice. If this has happened to you, there is no need to worry - you can now re-add your name easily, even from the comfort of your home.

The Election Commission of India provides both online and offline ways to help citizens restore their names to the voter list. Here's how:

Steps to Re-add Your Name to the Voter List:

Online Complaint Process:

Visit the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Go to the "Register Complaint" or "Share Suggestion" section.

Log in with your credentials or create a new account if you don't have one.

Fill out and submit the complaint form regarding deletion of your name.

Offline Assistance:

Call the Election Commission Helpline at 1950 for guidance.

Contact your local Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Fill out Form 6 for inclusion of name in the voter list.

Submit Form 6 along with a passport-sized photograph and valid ID/address proof.

For Change of Address Within the Same City:

Fill out Form 7 to remove your name from the old voter list.

Attach your new address proof and ID document.

Submit the form to your area's BLO.

Being on the voter list is essential for exercising your right to vote. Citizens are encouraged to verify their details well before elections and take corrective steps if needed.