Sony World Photography Awards 2020: A Look At This Year's Winning Pics

Taken in Botswana, the picture features two cheetahs licking each other.

A solitary iceberg among the fjord walls of Greenland, two cheetahs licking each other clean and a full stage at an Iggy Pop concert - these are some of the winning shots for Sony World Photography Awards 2020. Organised by the World Photography Organisation, the awards' annual Open competition recognises the year's best photographs in 10 categories. Each winner will receive the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony, and will now go on to compete for a $5,000 overall prize.

These 10 images, all clicked in 2019, were picked from over a 100 shortlisted entries. Take a look at the winner for each category below:

Architecture

Rosaria Sabrina Pantano (Italy) for Emotional Geography - a black and white image featuring 38 degree Parallelo, a pyramid-shaped sculpture by Mauro Staccioli which stands at the exact point where the geographical coordinates touch the 38th parallel.

Creativity

Suxing Zhang (China Mainland) for Knot - a portrait of a young woman with a collage of symbolic elements.

Culture

Antoine Veling (Australia) for Mark 5:28 - a photograph capturing the moment when members of the

audience were invited on stage to dance at an Iggy Pop concert in the Sydney Opera House on 17 April 2019.

Landscape

Craig McGowan (Australia) for Ice Reflections - an image of a solitary iceberg, set against the fjord walls in Northeast Greenland National Park.

Motion

Alec Connah (UK) for Going Down! - a record of the moment the four cooling towers of Ironbridge Power Station in Shropshire were demolished on 6 December 2019.

Natural World & Wildlife

Guofei Li (China Mainland) for Tai Chi Diagram - taken in Botswana, the picture features two cheetahs

licking each other clean following a successful hunt - their position in the frame resembles the shape of a Yin and Yang symbol.

Portraiture

Tom Oldham (UK) for Black Francis - a portrait of Pixies frontman Charles Thompson (aka Black Francis).

Still Life

Jorge Reynal (Argentina) for A Plastic Ocean - a photograph of a dead fish seemingly struggling for breath in a plastic bag.

Street Photography

Santiago Mesa (Colombia) for Colombia Resiste - the photograph documents a protester in the city of Medellin where workers and street vendors were taking part in a march when the Medellin riot squad dispersed them.

Travel

Adrian Guerin (Australia) for Riding a Saharan Freight Train - an image taken from the top of the rear carriage of the iron-ore train in Mauritania as it was making its 700km long journey from the coastal town of Nouadhibou to the Saharan wilderness of Zouerat.