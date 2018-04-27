Snake Slithers Over Sniper's Gun In Viral Pic. He Stays Perfectly Still

The picture, now being used as recruitment tool, was clicked during a training exercise on April 7. "A southern black racer snake slithers across the barrel of junior U.S. Army National Guard sniper Pfc. William Snyder's rifle as he practices woodland stalking in a camouflaged ghillie suit during a 1-173 Infantry training exercise Satuday, April 7, 2018, at Eglin Air Force Base," says the post.
"Our snipers are trained to remain perfectly still for hours on end when in position and remain invisible to enemies and even wildlife," it says further.
The picture has gone viral and collected quite a few reactions on Facebook.
"Thank goodness for dedicated service members willing to do that... I would have jumped up and said I'm out! " says one Facebook user. "I absolutely DO NOT want to play any kind of role in an organization that allows snakes to slither across them; however, I'm eternally grateful for those that do!" says another.
