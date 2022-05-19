'Snack Time': Panda Woken Up By Zookeeper In Adorable Video

The panda immediately grabbed the carrot after waking up.

Nothing comes close to watching wild animals play and enjoy in their natural habitat. Such a video is going viral on social media where a zookeeper is seen waking up a panda sleeping on a pile of wood.

The video, shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Wednesday, has been captioned: “Wake up! Snack time.”

It shows a zookeeper poking the sleeping panda with a carrot in her hand. As the furry animal turns around, she hands over the carrot and a biscuit.

The video has received over 6.2 lakh views and over 34,000 likes on Twitter.

Pandas are loved because of their clumsiness and adorable behaviour. Users have left heartfelt comments on the post.

“Must be reincarnated as a panda,” a user wrote. “Yup that's us when I wake you to feed you,” a second user commented.

Videos of pandas are frequently shared on social media, which show them climbing trees, strolling around and rolling on the ground.

These bear-like mammals can be found in bamboo forests in central China's mountains. Pandas have a fascinating appearance thanks to their stunning black and white coat, which is paired with a bulky body and round face.

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, there are just about 1,900 pandas left in the wild.

