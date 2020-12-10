Smriti Irani's #Meraghar Instagram Post Will Make You Tear Up

Smriti Irani shares childhood photos on Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who keeps her fans engaged with her witty social media posts, shared two photos on Instagram today, giving a glimpse into her childhood home and her favourite memories. The emotional post was dedicated mostly to her grandfather, whom she referred to as "Dadu", and the home in Delhi where he lived, where she spent her childhood. Using the hashtag #meraghar, she urged her followers to share similar memories.

"Those who have lived in rented homes know what it feels like to pack your bags every 11 months to move onto the next place... many a times kids cry for they leave behind friends and take with them sweet memories... 1246 RK Puram , New Delhi was my home and still has my heart... for there breathed his last my Dadu... who shaped me, my life, my destiny #memories of terrace lessons with my Nana, which turned into life lessons... if you have such memories tag me with #meraghar," Smriti Irani wrote.

One of the photos showed an old building, which looked like a government house.

Earlier, the minister had shared another childhood picture , captioning it, “Don't Angry Me Look”. The post showed Ms Irani as a sulking child and as a grown-up with a glum expression. The BJP MP, one of the most active lawmakers on social media, sometimes shares humorous posts and at other times thoughtful ones on a variety of subjects touching the lives of common people.