Smriti Irani's 'Don't Angry Me Look'. Check It Out Here

Smriti Irani's funny post on Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani, known for engaging with her fans on social media, has once again posted an entertaining 'now and then' photo of her calling it "Don't Angry Me Look". Ms Irani introduced the photo with #taazatuesdays. The picture is a collage of a throwback photo of Ms Irani as a sulking kid and as an adult with a glum expression. The Instagram post has over 12,000 'likes' in about an hour.

Smriti Irani's humorous Instagram posts are a regular feature. The minister shared a funny meme after testing positive for Covid. While announcing that she has tested positive for coronavirus on October 28, Ms Irani wrote on Twitter, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest." She quickly followed up on Instagram with - "I'm so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?"

"Just when I started having my veggies..." she captioned the pic, and added: "Have Covid, will fight back."

Ms Irani's humorous lockdown posts were also much appreciated. Like most of us, she is also fed up with 2020. The year, which began with natural disasters and led into the pandemic, has tested everyone's patience. She shared a collage of five pictures that sum up everyone's mood in 2020. "When you are waiting for 2020 to end," she wrote while sharing the photos that have 'I've had enough' kind of look.