Smriti Irani Shares A Hilarious Meme After Testing Positive For Covid

Union Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Union Minister Smriti Irani announced on Wednesday that she has tested positive for coronavirus - and quickly followed up the announcement with a hilarious meme. "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," she wrote on Twitter.

Ms Irani, 44, then took to Instagram to share a relatable meme on the subject, along with a message assuring her followers that she would fight the virus.

"I'm so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?" reads the pic shared by Ms Irani.

"Just when I started having my veggies..." she captioned the pic, and added: "Have Covid, will fight back."

Her post has garnered over 21,000 'likes', along with several messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

"Please take care of your self. Feel better soon," wrote actor Mandira Bedi.

"Get well soon," both Gul Panag and Neena Gupta added.

Smriti Irani had been actively campaigning for the Bihar elections, seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

A number of public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the coronavirus and have since recovered.