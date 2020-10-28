Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Smriti Irani requested those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," she wrote.

The 44-year-old actor-turned-politician had been actively campaigning for the Bihar elections, seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

India's coronavirus tally neared the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday, registering 43,893 new cases and 508 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country is fast approaching the US in total infections which is the world's worst-affected country with more than 87 lakh cases.

A number of public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the coronavirus and have since recovered.